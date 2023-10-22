Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,950 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares in the company, valued at $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Walmart Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of WMT stock opened at $158.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $427.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

