Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for about 2.9% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 176,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 4,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,985. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average of $162.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

