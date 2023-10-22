Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $178.20.

WTS stock opened at $172.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $192.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.25.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In other news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $1,771,149.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $444,167.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

