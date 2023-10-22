Waverton Investment Management Ltd Acquires 13,059 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Dover worth $25,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Dover Stock Performance

Dover stock opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.11. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $119.25 and a twelve month high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

