Waverton Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,142 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for 1.0% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $35,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $241.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average is $272.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.