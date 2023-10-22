Waverton Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Zoetis during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS opened at $167.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $76.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $194.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.47 and a 200 day moving average of $176.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

