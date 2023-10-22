Waverton Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $164.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $130.60 and a one year high of $212.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PWR

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.