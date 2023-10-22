Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $135.46 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,595 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.9% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $135,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 216.7% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total transaction of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,173.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $527.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $488.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $493.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.64%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.