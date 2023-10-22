Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $147.46 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 4.2% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $147,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 25.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,930.6% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 27,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 69.3% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,388 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 2.2 %

COST stock opened at $552.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $556.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.18. The stock has a market cap of $244.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $577.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,033,723. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.25.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

