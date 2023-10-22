Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $20.27 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Bank of America lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,643.21.

MELI opened at $1,169.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,292.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $792.46 and a 52 week high of $1,451.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

