Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 94,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,313,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.14.

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI stock opened at $350.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $378.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $287.31 and a one year high of $428.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

