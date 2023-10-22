Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $79.93 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 575,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 2.3% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $79,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 79,040.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,273,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $315,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $136.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $161.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

