Waverton Investment Management Ltd Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2,232.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 119,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,964 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,213,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $183.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.67 and a 200 day moving average of $180.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

