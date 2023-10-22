Waverton Investment Management Ltd Purchases 13,059 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Dover were worth $25,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after purchasing an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $134.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a one year low of $119.25 and a one year high of $160.66.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

