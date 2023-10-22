Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 1,400 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,724 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.08% of Quanta Services worth $21,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $164.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.60 and a 12 month high of $212.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.43.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

