Waverton Investment Management Ltd Sells 17,780 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DDFree Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,780 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 3.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Waverton Investment Management Ltd owned 0.34% of DuPont de Nemours worth $110,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.3 %

DD opened at $73.01 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile



DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

