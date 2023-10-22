Wealth Architects LLC Buys 288 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 55,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $156.58 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.