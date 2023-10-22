Wealth Architects LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of First Solar by 889.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $150.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.