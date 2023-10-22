Wealth Architects LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,390,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,104,976,000 after buying an additional 551,614 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,278,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,387,000 after buying an additional 59,126 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $453.78 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $451.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.47. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

