Wealth Architects LLC Has $396,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Architects LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,939,886,000 after buying an additional 458,110,957 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11,064.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,982,227 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 10,883,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $82.65 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $151.23 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

