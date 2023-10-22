Wealth Architects LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 33,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $297.00 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $313.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.81. The stock has a market cap of $186.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $5,066,510. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

