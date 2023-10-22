Wealth Architects LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MA opened at $384.41 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.50 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.82 and a 200-day moving average of $389.36.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.