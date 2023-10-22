Wealth Architects LLC Has $941,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.13.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $464.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $179.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.25 and a fifty-two week high of $609.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

