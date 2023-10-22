Wealth Architects LLC Sells 165 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY opened at $584.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $565.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.44. The company has a market capitalization of $554.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.30.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,655 shares of company stock valued at $21,078,714,805 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

