Wealth Architects LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Wealth Architects LLC reduced its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.89. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. The company had revenue of $15.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

