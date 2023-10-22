Wealth Architects LLC Sells 3,277 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wealth Architects LLC cut its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shopify Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $51.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The company has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

