Wealth Architects LLC Sells 83 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wealth Architects LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $246,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 16.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,378,000 after purchasing an additional 44,811 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $137.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $120.55 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

