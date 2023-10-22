WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

