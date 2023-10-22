Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EMD stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

