Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EHI stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 66.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 250,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 99,781 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 41.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 32.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 125,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 42.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 87,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

