Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of EHI stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
