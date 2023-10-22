Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0208 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHF opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.37. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $6.96.

Get Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHF. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.