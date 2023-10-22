Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %
WNEB stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.
Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 563.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Western New England Bancorp
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
