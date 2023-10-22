Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

WNEB stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Western New England Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western New England Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 563.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,123,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

Featured Articles

