Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a payout ratio of 10.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $119.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.71.

Insider Transactions at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total transaction of $270,759.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,216.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 12,295 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $1,454,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,413,423.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alicia Hammersmith sold 2,378 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.86, for a total value of $270,759.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,033 shares of company stock worth $15,625,594 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,292.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

