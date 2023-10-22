Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) vs. Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Head-To-Head Survey

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rural Funds Group and Weyerhaeuser, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Weyerhaeuser 0 2 4 1 2.86

Weyerhaeuser has a consensus price target of $38.29, indicating a potential upside of 30.89%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser 8.80% 8.32% 5.04%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Weyerhaeuser’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Weyerhaeuser’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weyerhaeuser $10.18 billion 2.10 $1.88 billion $0.96 30.47

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Rural Funds Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

