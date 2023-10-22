Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $7,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after buying an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after buying an additional 1,565,300 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $243,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of WPM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,878. The firm has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.80. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 65.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WPM. Barclays lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

