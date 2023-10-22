WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLG. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Price Performance

About WK Kellogg

KLG stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. WK Kellogg has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $21.00.

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.