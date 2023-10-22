Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 79 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,865,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,714 shares of company stock valued at $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $211.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.82 and a 200-day moving average of $216.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $252.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.