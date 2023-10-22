Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,418 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.08% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. FMR LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 349,900.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $21.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.07.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.26. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other ACI Worldwide news, insider Deborah L. Guerra sold 3,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $79,551.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,031.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

