Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 5,661 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $26.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $209.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

