Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 79 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $203.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.49 and a 200 day moving average of $209.86.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,208,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,431 shares of company stock valued at $143,801,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

