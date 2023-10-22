XXEC Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

XXEC Inc. cut its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for 4.1% of XXEC Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK remained flat at $234.45 during trading hours on Friday. 1,155,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,820. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.12.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

