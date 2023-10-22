XXEC Inc. Has $12.57 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

XXEC Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 9.6% of XXEC Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,446 shares of company stock worth $166,076,098 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.96.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.9 %

MA traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $384.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $293.50 and a 12 month high of $418.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $402.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.36. The company has a market cap of $362.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

