XXEC Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

XXEC Inc. cut its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up 2.9% of XXEC Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. XXEC Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 72.7% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 19 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $6.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,020.23. The stock had a trading volume of 128,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,802. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.78 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,132.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,286.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

