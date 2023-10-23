121,313 Shares in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Bought by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 121,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.62% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 100,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,748 shares during the period.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.43. 2,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $22.31 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.83.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

