1,224 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 104,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 898,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,470,000 after buying an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 64,094 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,516,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

CSCO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,121,801. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.