150 Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Bought by Nkcfo LLC

Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEEV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 739.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.74.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $194.50. 345,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,724. The company has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $154.30 and a one year high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

