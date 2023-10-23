16,036 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Acquired by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $27.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

