1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 590 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock remained flat at $28.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. 38,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,004. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2297 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

