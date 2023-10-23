1776 Wealth LLC Acquires 8,389 Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT)

1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royce Global Value Trust were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust in the first quarter worth $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 1,398.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter.

RGT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,152. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.94. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.05.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

