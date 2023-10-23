1776 Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC)

1776 Wealth LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,429 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December by 845.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

QDEC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. 4,533 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09.

About FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (QDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.